Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. Sells 460 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for 0.8% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Pacific Financial grew its holdings in Nutrien by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NTR stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.01. The stock had a trading volume of 932,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,038. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $69.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on NTR shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC cut their target price on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

