Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) Rating Reiterated by B. Riley

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.30% from the stock’s current price.

BOWL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CJS Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bowlero in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Bowlero from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Bowlero from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Bowlero from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Bowlero from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.57.

Bowlero Price Performance

Shares of Bowlero stock traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $13.90. 145,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,124. Bowlero has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $15.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.80. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.11). Bowlero had a return on equity of 330.46% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $337.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.45 million. Analysts expect that Bowlero will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of Bowlero stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 848,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 65,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total value of $849,194.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 848,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,945,275.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle D. Wilson sold 39,309 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total value of $549,539.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 958,162 shares in the company, valued at $13,395,104.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 56.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bowlero

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Bowlero by 2,940.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bowlero by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bowlero in the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bowlero by 7.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Bowlero Company Profile

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. It operates bowling centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

