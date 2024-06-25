British Smaller Companies VCT (BSV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 on July 26th

British Smaller Companies VCT (LON:BSV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON BSV traded up GBX 3 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 80 ($1.01). 893,183 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 80.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 78.52. British Smaller Companies VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 74.50 ($0.95) and a 12-month high of GBX 83 ($1.05). The firm has a market cap of £244.20 million, a P/E ratio of 1,333.33 and a beta of 0.02.
