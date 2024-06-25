Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target at $72.37

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.37.

Several research firms recently commented on FUTU. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Futu from $76.90 to $75.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. CLSA upgraded Futu from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Futu from $81.00 to $85.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Get Futu alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FUTU

Futu Stock Up 2.2 %

FUTU stock opened at $69.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.56. Futu has a 12-month low of $38.76 and a 12-month high of $81.86.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. Futu had a return on equity of 17.16% and a net margin of 40.86%. The business had revenue of $331.27 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Futu will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Futu by 100.0% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Futu in the fourth quarter worth $120,000.

Futu Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.