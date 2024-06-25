Brokerages Set Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Target Price at $26.30

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.30.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group lowered their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $22.99 on Tuesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a twelve month low of $19.04 and a twelve month high of $29.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $125.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 51.43%.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

In other news, EVP James C. Stallings III sold 3,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $94,216.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 46,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 60,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 81,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides integrated financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposit, money market, savings, and customer sweep accounts; time certificates of deposit; construction and land development, commercial and residential real estate, and commercial and financial loans; and consumer loans, including installment loans and revolving lines, as well as loans for automobiles, boats, and personal and family purposes.

Further Reading

