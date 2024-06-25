Brokerages Set Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Price Target at $19.50

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.
A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zevra Therapeutics
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zevra Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.
Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Zevra Therapeutics
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Zevra Therapeutics
- What is a Special Dividend?
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Zevra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zevra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.