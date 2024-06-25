Brokerages Set Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Price Target at $19.50

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,755,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 683,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $1,674,000. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zevra Therapeutics stock opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $188.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Zevra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.89 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.69 and its 200 day moving average is $5.42.

Zevra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 181.76% and a negative return on equity of 82.55%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zevra Therapeutics will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

