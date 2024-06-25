Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price target on Buckle from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th.

Buckle Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE BKE traded up $0.30 on Monday, hitting $37.36. 364,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 419,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.31. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.18. Buckle has a 1-year low of $30.31 and a 1-year high of $48.15.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 24th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $262.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.50 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Buckle by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,148,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,591,000 after acquiring an additional 288,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Buckle in the 4th quarter valued at $9,828,000. Impala Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Buckle by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 476,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after acquiring an additional 180,581 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Buckle by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 768,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,504,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Buckle in the 1st quarter valued at $3,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

