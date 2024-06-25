Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $220.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $195.13.

Shares of BLDR opened at $142.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.05 and its 200 day moving average is $176.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $105.24 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $1,551,062.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,573,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,931,000 after acquiring an additional 256,609 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,489,000 after acquiring an additional 143,041 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,794,000 after acquiring an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource in the fourth quarter worth $212,209,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

