Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD) Shares Purchased by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,125 shares during the quarter. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF comprises about 2.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 1.07% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $10,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 858,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,982,000 after buying an additional 450,391 shares during the period. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,705,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 315,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after purchasing an additional 76,610 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 469,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 50,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 140,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,484,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

BATS:SYLD traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,178 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.89.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.