Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,794,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869,272 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 12.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 27,821,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,575,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121,732 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,104,000 after buying an additional 2,123,311 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,691,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,121,000 after buying an additional 1,156,227 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Stock Up 2.0 %

PM stock traded up $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $101.90. 6,487,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,481,280. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.23 and a 52 week high of $104.90. The company has a market cap of $158.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.69.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.