Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 36 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,646. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.23 and a 200 day moving average of $277.82. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $299.59.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

