Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 423,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,391 shares during the period. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF accounts for 4.0% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 3.91% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $19,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 162.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 8,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 633 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,995. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.93 and a 200 day moving average of $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.64 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $36.69 and a 52-week high of $45.65.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.