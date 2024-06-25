Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,924 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 14,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock remained flat at $106.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 173,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,635,949. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.32.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

