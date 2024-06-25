Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $30.04 Million Holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 843,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 6.2% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $30,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 9,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Rollins Financial now owns 94,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,190,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 2,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 13,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDF traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,681. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

