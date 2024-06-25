Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $503,000 Position in Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 116.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 194.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE KOF traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.45. 13,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,732. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $69.33 and a twelve month high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.96%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KOF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.45.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

