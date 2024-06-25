Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $716,000 Stock Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 3.3 %

Toyota Motor stock traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.50. The stock had a trading volume of 83,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 296,821. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.19. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $153.91 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.95.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

