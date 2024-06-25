Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $848,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,872,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,558,371. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.82. The company has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

