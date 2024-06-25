Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 54 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 675 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.4% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,280 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 46.7% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 785 shares of the software company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 64,463 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,870,000 after buying an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $607.67.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $9.27 on Monday, hitting $524.17. 3,065,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.97 and a 52-week high of $638.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $479.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $536.63.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total transaction of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

