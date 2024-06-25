Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Shares Acquired by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGGR traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.76. 1,065,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,615. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $23.34 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.50.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

