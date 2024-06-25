Capital Planning LLC Acquires 4,416 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,725 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $5,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 1,300.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $118.46. 2,468,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,299,304. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $89.73 and a 52-week high of $119.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.82 and its 200-day moving average is $111.16.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

