Capital Planning LLC Buys New Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,157,984 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,213,000 after purchasing an additional 182,251 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $273,765,000 after buying an additional 102,420 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 52,127 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after buying an additional 12,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 196,785 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,037,000 after buying an additional 92,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.91. 873,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,883. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.40 and its 200 day moving average is $151.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.00. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. On average, research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.88, for a total transaction of $657,384.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,457,369.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Stories

