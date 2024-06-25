Capital Planning LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Planning LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 552.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,510,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,113,000 after buying an additional 4,665,993 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 6,570,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,501 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.50 on Monday, hitting $267.81. The stock had a trading volume of 2,225,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,085,093. The company’s 50-day moving average is $258.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.70. The stock has a market cap of $401.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $202.44 and a one year high of $270.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

