Capital Planning LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA SCHM traded up $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.55. 264,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,920. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $62.87 and a 12 month high of $81.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.15. The company has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.