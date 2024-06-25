Capital Planning LLC Has $10.06 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Capital Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,993 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 3.3% of Capital Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,681. The company has a market cap of $54.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.62.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

