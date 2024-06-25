Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$9.50 and last traded at C$9.53. 129,093 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,132,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CS. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Capstone Copper in a research report on Monday, March 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.95.

Capstone Copper Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.09. The company has a market cap of C$7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.34.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of C$458.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$461.99 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.3624779 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Capstone Copper

In other Capstone Copper news, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total transaction of C$515,125.00. In other news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$1,075,460.00. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.30, for a total value of C$515,125.00. 15.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. The company owns 100% interests in Pinto Valley copper mine located in the Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Region of Antofagasta, Chile; Santo Domingo copper-iron-gold-cobalt project located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in the Zacatecas, Mexico.

