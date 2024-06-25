Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CARA. HC Wainwright lowered Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $1.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.93.

Cara Therapeutics Stock Up 22.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $0.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.79. Cara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $4.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.72.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 174.15% and a negative net margin of 723.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 53,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 22,329 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 831,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 28,365 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 155.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 167,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 102,230 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of chronic pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

