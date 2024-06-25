Cardano (ADA) Price Reaches $0.39

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. Cardano has a market cap of $14.12 billion and approximately $307.02 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,396.44 or 0.05508285 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00041115 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00008938 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00015251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013442 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00011311 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002581 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,994,116,265 coins and its circulating supply is 35,743,156,462 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.