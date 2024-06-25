Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.180-1.180 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Carnival Co. & also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.18 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.61.

Shares of NYSE CCL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.35. 44,873,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,706,516. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.10. The firm has a market cap of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.42 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & has a twelve month low of $10.84 and a twelve month high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

