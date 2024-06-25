Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) rose 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $124.43 and last traded at $124.38. Approximately 2,609,265 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 5,562,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.50.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CVNA. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carvana from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $103.05 and its 200-day moving average is $76.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39 and a beta of 3.29.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carvana news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,089.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $433,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,423,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $4,006,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,312,500 shares in the company, valued at $265,430,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,666,829 shares of company stock valued at $177,093,283 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Carvana by 132.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 331,892 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Carvana by 13.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Carvana by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 4.3% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

