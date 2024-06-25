Casper Market Capitalization Achieves $260.92 Million (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Casper coin can now be bought for about $0.0215 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges. Casper has a market cap of $260.92 million and approximately $5.70 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Casper has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,706,430,431 coins and its circulating supply is 12,111,514,645 coins. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official website for Casper is casper.network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,705,177,531 with 12,110,320,406 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.02144878 USD and is up 4.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $7,331,939.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.