Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Shares Up 2.8%

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $37.06. Approximately 3,047 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 339,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on CATY shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathay General Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cathay General Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CATY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,254,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,917,000 after acquiring an additional 196,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,850,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,613,000 after purchasing an additional 150,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,053,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,520,000 after purchasing an additional 25,421 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 970,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 861,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after purchasing an additional 133,852 shares in the last quarter. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

