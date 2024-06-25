CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Hits $31.33 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0389 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $31.33 million and $2.35 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00012090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010099 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,982.24 or 0.99987873 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000065 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.76 or 0.00012522 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001072 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005564 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000052 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00081179 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03970021 USD and is up 5.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 122 active market(s) with $2,608,138.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

