Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of CETX opened at $0.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.94. Cemtrex has a fifty-two week low of $0.21 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $17.16 million for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 74.68% and a negative net margin of 7.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) EPS.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

