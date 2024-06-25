Central Valley Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,994 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NXP Semiconductors stock traded up $3.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $270.43. 261,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,199,696. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $167.21 and a twelve month high of $286.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $261.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.50.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.