Central Valley Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 403 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,950.00 to $4,025.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Trading Up 0.7 %

Booking stock traded up $29.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4,010.37. The stock had a trading volume of 47,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,715.51 and its 200 day moving average is $3,608.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,605.00 and a one year high of $4,033.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,157,314.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,971 shares in the company, valued at $95,318,211.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total transaction of $812,830.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,314.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,852 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.