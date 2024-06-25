Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $3.97 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,352 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.1% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,311,070,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 12,647.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,569,482 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,930,104,000 after buying an additional 5,525,791 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,347,596 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,506,659,000 after buying an additional 1,207,388 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,117,016,000 after buying an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,769,610 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $613,258,000 after buying an additional 495,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $411.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.46.

Home Depot Stock Down 3.9 %

HD stock traded down $13.72 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $337.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,433,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,155. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $274.26 and a one year high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.58. The company has a market capitalization of $334.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.65 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 1,056.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total value of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares in the company, valued at $11,503,123.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

