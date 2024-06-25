Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $655,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 593.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,062 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 403.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,884.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,804. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $51.27 and a 52 week high of $62.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.70.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

