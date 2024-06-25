Central Valley Advisors LLC Increases Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Central Valley Advisors LLC raised its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,069 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.0% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 39.3% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth $252,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 27.6% in the third quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 23,130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 2,157 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $4.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $221.76. 813,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,293,181. The company has a market cap of $135.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $233.81 and a 200 day moving average of $240.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

