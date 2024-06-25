Central Valley Advisors LLC Invests $249,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 784 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $314.84. 78,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,019. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $319.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 1.16. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $151.89 and a one year high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is currently 11.88%.

FIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,120.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 3,473 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,076,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,541,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.90, for a total value of $1,207,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,241 shares in the company, valued at $13,879,120.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,664. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

