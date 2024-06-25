Central Valley Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Central Valley Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,569,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,927,000 after acquiring an additional 142,039 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,191,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,167,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

