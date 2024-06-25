Central Valley Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,709 DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stableford Capital II LLC raised its holdings in DexCom by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in DexCom by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 32,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 864 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Get DexCom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,700 shares of company stock valued at $7,911,495 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.26. The stock had a trading volume of 953,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,976. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.75 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXCM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.94.

View Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.