Central Valley Advisors LLC Sells 1,684 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Central Valley Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,684 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,782,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,451,344,000 after purchasing an additional 47,471 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,412,758 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,224,958,000 after acquiring an additional 444,862 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,166,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,184,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,817 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $811,298,000 after purchasing an additional 608,062 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,824,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,408,000 after purchasing an additional 117,900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

IWD stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $174.98. 610,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $174.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.01. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $179.56. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

