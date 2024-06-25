Central Valley Advisors LLC Takes $204,000 Position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Central Valley Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda now owns 4,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,059,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,110,000 after buying an additional 207,798 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 858,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,377,000 after buying an additional 6,283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on SWX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southwest Gas in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Southwest Gas Stock Down 0.8 %

SWX stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $74.20. 14,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.17 and its 200-day moving average is $69.05. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.17 and a 12 month high of $78.46.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 3.56%. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southwest Gas news, insider Justin L. Brown sold 2,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $200,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,822,995. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Further Reading

