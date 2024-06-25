CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$160.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on GIB.A. CIBC lowered CGI from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$165.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of CGI from C$164.00 to C$162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CGI from C$166.00 to C$160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CGI from C$170.00 to C$163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$165.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

CGI Price Performance

CGI Company Profile

GIB.A opened at C$136.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$139.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$145.53. CGI has a 52-week low of C$127.73 and a 52-week high of C$160.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.81.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

