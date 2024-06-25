CGN Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,142,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 303,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,893,000 after buying an additional 45,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 86,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.32. The company had a trading volume of 649,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,626. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $70.43 and a 52-week high of $76.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.97.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

