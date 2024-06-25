CGN Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 46.8% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 281.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:MTUM traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,787 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $186.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.32.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

