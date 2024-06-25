CGN Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGSD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 111,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 18,981 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 39,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 12,525 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 584,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,881,000 after buying an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 127,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $25.47. 110,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,976. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $25.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.39 and a 200-day moving average of $25.43.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

