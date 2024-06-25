CGN Advisors LLC Sells 254 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,001,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,676,000 after purchasing an additional 496,069 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after purchasing an additional 383,206 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,235,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 500.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 266,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,179,000 after purchasing an additional 221,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 419,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after purchasing an additional 159,596 shares during the period.

Shares of SLYV stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, hitting $78.24. 108,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,819. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.47 and a 200 day moving average of $80.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

