CGN Advisors LLC Sells 2,981 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

CGN Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 185,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 24,660 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,386,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,430,000 after purchasing an additional 179,153 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 142,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,635 shares during the last quarter. Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $891,000. Finally, Monument Group Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,914,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAE remained flat at $25.85 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 592,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,545. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $26.33.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

