CGN Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU)

CGN Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMU – Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,128 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $458,000. Precedent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 66,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,784 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BSMU traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,355. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $22.80.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0543 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2030. BSMU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

